FIFA unveils next ranking list of world teams

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has announced the next ranking list of world teams.

Report informs, national team of Azerbaijan has dropped by 2 points in comparison with the previous month. During reporting period, team has raised points from 273 to 281, it fell from 115th out of 117th place.

Notably, leader in the new rating has changed.

Germany became leader with 1602 points. Brazil scored 2,883 points and took second place following by Portugal with 1358 points in third place.