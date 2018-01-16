 Top
    FIFA removes more 6 points of Europa League finalist

    Federation imposes sanction against Dnipro next time

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dnipro FC of Ukraine have been hit by another six-point deduction under FIFA decision.

    Report informs, the reason is failure to pay debts to the former striker of the Dniprepetrovsk representative Nikola Kalinic.

    3 points were removed from Dnipro in the current season for the same reason.

    Notably, Dnipro, which was in the Europa League same group with Qarabag in 2014/2015 season and lost to Sevilla 2:3 in the final of the tournament, currently competes at Ukraine's 3rd division. Group B team is again leader with 53 points after FIFA's new decision.

