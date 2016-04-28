FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will be punished - VIDEO

Baku. 28 April.REPORT.AZ/ Aliyar Aghayev will be punished as he made a mistake during Neftchi - Gabala match at Azerbaijani Cup semi-final.

Report was told by Khagani Mammadov, Chairman of Referees Committee of the AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan).

Committee Chairman said that decision by referee Aliyar Aghayev regarding the episode in 74th minute of the match was wrong: 'Nicola Rizzoli has not awarded penalty to the visitors during Atletico - Barcelona match at the Champions League 1/4 finals. Referee is a human and can make mistakes, too. He will be punished for the mistake'.

Notably, in the 74th minute of 'Neftchi' - 'Gabala' match on April 27, home side's goalkeeper Agil Mammadov roughly played against 'Gabala' member Alexei Gai within penalty area. Referee Aliyar Aghayev has assessed the episode as a simulation and showed yellow card to Alexei Gai.

Match ended at 1:1.