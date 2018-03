Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter congratulated the winner of the Premier League of Azerbaijan, "Karabakh" FC.

Report informs, the head of the association in this regard, sent a letter to AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association) President, Rovnag Abdullayev

In the letter J. Blatter on behalf of the world football family congratulated the Karabakh team and wished greater success.