FIFA official: Platini to be suspended for several years

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Andreas Bantel, the spokesman of FIFA's Ethics Committee, told French sports daily L’Equipe that he believes that the Frenchman’s lawyers are politically motivated and Platini will “be suspended for several years”, Report informs.

UEFA chief Platini and outgoing Fifa president Sepp Blatter are both currently serving 90-day bans while an investigation is being held into a two million Swiss franc (1.8 million euro/$2 million) payment from the world governing body to the French official.

“Platini will certainly be suspended for several years,” said Bantel in stunning comments carried by the L’Equipe website.

Earlier on Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) backed the ban against Platini, in a new blow to his hopes of entering the FIFA presidential race.

Blatter is standing down as FIFA boss with an election due to take place to choose his successor on February 26.

“As for Blatter, there is no difference for him between a suspension of a few years and a life ban,” added Bantel.