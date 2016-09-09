FIFA imposed minors transfer ban on Real Madrid and Atletico

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to reject the appeals lodged by Spanish clubs Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid and to confirm in their entirety the decisions rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in the respective cases relating to the protection of minors.

Report informs referring to Fanatik, as such, both clubs are to serve a transfer ban that prevents them from registering any players at national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods for breaching articles 5, 9, 19 and 19bis as well as annexes 2 and 3 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (the “Regulations”). The transfer ban applies to each club as a wholeç with the exception of the women’s, futsal and beach soccer teamsç and does not prevent the release of players.

Notably, because of the similar case in 2014 FIFA Appeal Committee fined Barcelona FC.