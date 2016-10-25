FIFA fines Spanish football federation

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has fined the Spanish football federation for breaching regulations relating to the transfer of young players.

Report informs, the decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee follows an investigation concerning players aged under 18 representing Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The federation (RFEF) has been fined 220,000 Swiss CHF (221,220 USD) and given a warning and reprimand as well as an additional deadline of six months to regularise its systems.