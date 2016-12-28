 Top
    Close photo mode

    Federation president angry as Mkhitaryan not in Armenia's best athlete top 10

    Ruben Hayrapetyan: Officialst that hate and disgrace football have no right to talk

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United Player Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not included in the top 10 Armenia's best athlete in 2016.

    Report informs, president of Football Federation of Armeniа, Ruben Hayrapetyan protested this action by sports reporters.

    He said: "All of our athletes, without exception, deserves praise. Mkhitaryan's services in development of most popular kind football is indisputable. Everyone, even those who made the list, is aware of it. They conduct "unique" operation "no to include any player in top 10". Officials, who hate football and disgrace it, have no right to talk about this kind.

    According to Hayrapetyan, the greater immorality is that the vast majority of sports journalists who participated in the elections, launched their professional "business" writing about Henrikh Mkhitaryan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi