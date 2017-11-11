FC Qarabag comments on Pedro Henrique's departure from club

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ FC Qarabag has commented on the reports regarding Pedro Henrique's departure from the club in winter.

The club manager Asif Asgarov told Report that the 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with the club until the end of the season.

He said return of the Brazilian player to the Greek FC PAOK soon is not a conversation topic: "Reports in Greek media are not substantiated".

Henrique received a direct red card in away match with Atletico at 4th round of the Champions League group stage for hit in the rival player's face. The Qarabag official said that the club has not received a notification from UEFA on punishment period yet. However, it is clear that the winger will miss the V tour match on November 22 with England FC Chelsea.