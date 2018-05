Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FC Inter Baku will face Spanish Premier League club Athletic Bilbao in the 3rd qualifying round of UEFA Europa League, Report informs.

The first match of the two-legged encounter will be held at San Mames stadium, Spain, at 23:45 Baku time, July 30.

FC Inter pushed aside Icelandic Hafnarfjordur FC to seal a spot in the 3rd qualifying round.