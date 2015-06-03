FBI and Prosecutors investigate activities of Blatter

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ FBI and US Attorney's Office began an audit of Joseph Blatter, Report informs citing the ABC NEWS.

On the eve President of FIFA Joseph S. Blatter announced early resignation from office. Election of a new president will take place either at the end of 2015 or early 2016.

An FBI spokesman said the charges against the president of FIFA not pressed. But he did not rule out the possibility that many will try to put the blame on the head of the organization.

Swiss prosecutors admitted that the FIFA President will be questioned on charges of corruption.

Last week Swiss police arrested a number of senior officials of FIFA.

Investigators suspected of involvement in scandal Jérôme Valcke, FIFA Secretary General. He is suspected of transferring 10 million dollars to FIFA vice-president Jack Warner. Valcke denies implication in money transfer.