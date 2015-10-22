 Top
    ​Fans in violent city centre clash ahead of Manchester City and Sevilla Champions League tie - VIDEO

    The Guardian reports about 5 arrested

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Five people have been arrested after violent clashes erupted in Manchester city centre ahead of the Manchester City vs Sevilla Champions League tie tonight.

    Report informs citing The Guardian, several were spotted throwing chairs and police had to be called in to calm the situation prior to the match this evening.

    Police confirmed one man died of head injuries and three others had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

    The situation arose at around 3.30pm, when Sevilla fans drinking in Exchange Square clashed with supporters in home colours.

