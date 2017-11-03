Evra kicked Marseille’s fan and sent off before game- VIDEO

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Marseille’s defender Patrice Evra has been shown a red card prior to kick off of fourth set of Europe League group stage with Vitória SC.

Report informs journalist of L'Equipe publication posted on a Twitter that during an argument Marseille’s supporters aimed offensive chants at Patrice.

He tolerated that for half an hour then approached to the edge of the field. The sides exchanged with verbal attacks after which player kicked with his foot in the head of the fan.

Evra is the first player in the history that was sent off before the game in Europe League.