EURO 2016 draw will take place today

Baku. 12 December.REPORT.AZ/ Euro 2016 final stage draw will take place in France today.

Report informs, the ceremony will be held in Paris at 21.00 Baku time.

Baskets of 23 teams already revealed. France is in the A basket as this country hosts the event.

I basket: Spain, Germany, UK, Portugal, Belgium

II basket: Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine

III basket: Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary

IV basket: Turkey, Ireland, Island, Wels, Albania, North Ireland.

Final stage of Euro 2016 to start on June 10 and will continue up to July 10.