 Top
    Close photo mode

    EURO 2016 draw will take place today

    Baskets of 23 teams already revealed

    Baku. 12 December.REPORT.AZ/ Euro 2016 final stage draw will take place in France today. 

    Report informs, the ceremony will be held in Paris at 21.00 Baku time.

    Baskets of 23 teams already revealed. France is in the A basket as this country hosts the event.

    I basket: Spain, Germany, UK, Portugal, Belgium

    II basket: Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine

    III basket: Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary

    IV basket: Turkey, Ireland, Island, Wels, Albania, North Ireland.

    Final stage of Euro 2016 to start on June 10 and will continue up to July 10. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi