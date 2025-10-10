Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month

    Football
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 15:27
    Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month

    Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for September, Report informs.

    According to the Premier League official website, Haaland scored five goals in three appearances during the month.

    Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022, Haaland has continued his impressive form. In the current season, he has netted 9 goals in 7 matches.

    Manchester City currently sits fifth in the Premier League table with 13 points.

    İngiltərə Premyer Liqasında sentyabr ayının ən yaxşı futbolçusu müəyyənləşib

