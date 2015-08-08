 Top
    English football Premier League kicks off

    On the first day of the week 6 games will take place

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ English football Premier League starts today. Report informs on the first day of the week 6 games will take place.The central match of the tour will be "Manchester United" - "Tottenham" match.

    Other 3 matches will be played tomorrow.A meeting that will take place in the first round to be completed on August 11.

    August 8

    16:45. "Manchester United" - "Tottenham"

    19:00. "Bournemouth" - "Aston Villa"

    19:00. "Everton" - "Watford"

    19:00. "Leicester" - "Sunderland"

    19:00. "Norwich" - "Crystal Palace"

    21:30. "Chelsea" - "Swansea"

    August 9

    17:30. "Arsenal" - "West Ham"

    17:30. "Newcastle United" - "Southampton"

    20:00. "Stoke City" - "Liverpool"

    August 11

    00:00. "West Bromwich" - "Manchester City"

