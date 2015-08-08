English football Premier League kicks off

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ English football Premier League starts today. Report informs on the first day of the week 6 games will take place.The central match of the tour will be "Manchester United" - "Tottenham" match.

Other 3 matches will be played tomorrow.A meeting that will take place in the first round to be completed on August 11.

August 8

16:45. "Manchester United" - "Tottenham"

19:00. "Bournemouth" - "Aston Villa"

19:00. "Everton" - "Watford"

19:00. "Leicester" - "Sunderland"

19:00. "Norwich" - "Crystal Palace"

21:30. "Chelsea" - "Swansea"

August 9

17:30. "Arsenal" - "West Ham"

17:30. "Newcastle United" - "Southampton"

20:00. "Stoke City" - "Liverpool"

August 11

00:00. "West Bromwich" - "Manchester City"