    England goalkeeper robbed

    Gang snatched keeper's phone, wallet and watch

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ England and West Ham keeper Joe Hart has been robbed.

    Report informs citing The Sun, three scooter-riding thieves pounced on him close to the club’s training ground in East London.

    The gang are also thought to have taken a wallet and watch. A source said: “There were three robbers on two bikes and they surrounded him as he got into his car and took his phone.

    The robbery comes just two months after Hart’s £100,000 car was stolen from the driveway of his home in Bowden, Cheshire.

