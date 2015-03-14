Director of FC "Rangers" resigned for tweet about Islamic prophet

Baku.14 March.REPORT.AZ/ Non-executive director of FC "Rangers' Chris Graham resigned because of the tweet about the Islamic prophet, Report informs citing Russian Gazeta.Ru.

The dismissal was due to the fact that, C.Graham in correspondence with the Islamic preacher Anjem Choudary sent him a caricature of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

38-year-old C.Graham was appointed to his post only on March 10, but during the day because of the discovery of this tweet around his candidacy disputes arose in social networks.

He sent a message on the attack day to the editor-office of 'Charlie Hebdo'

On January 7, the editor office of Charlie Hebdo magazine was attacked, as a result 12 people killed.