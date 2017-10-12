Dimitrij Nazarov: We’ve got a lot of praise for scoring 10 points

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ “We have achieved great successes. Azerbaijan national team has never gained 10 points in the qualifying rounds before. We’ve got a lot of praise for that”.

Report informs Dimitrij Nazarov, footballer of Azerbaijan national team told Bild newspaper talking about his playing at the qualifying group stage of 2018 FIFA World Cup.

27-year-old player said he was glad to play against German national team twice in the last campaign. He said while playing at home with Czech Republic he sustained groin injury on October 5 for which reason he was substituted at the 67th minute and in three days came onto the field on away match with Germany at the 69th minute.

“We are happy for playing twice against the World champion. I had a groin injury. That is why on the game with Germany I played only for 20 minutes.”

Nazarov who wore the uniform of Erzgebirge Aue in the 2 Bundesliga said his injury will be fully recovered by the time of away match with Greuther Fürth in the X round and he will be ready to play on October 15.

“The rival demonstrates attacking football and is very dangerous. After changing the head coach, they want to do a lot of things. It will be game of struggle. I have a one-day break from exercises. I will be ready to play with Greuther.”

Currently, Erzgebirge Aue ranks the 9th place with 13 points.