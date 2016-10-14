Czechs team coach: "Our main goal is to win"

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Our main goal in match with Norway in November is to win."

Report informs, said Karel Jarolím, the coach of Czech Republic's team competing in the same group with Azerbaijan in 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Speaking on game against Azerbaijan in Ostrava (0: 0) he expressed regrets about their position in group: "We have not made a good start against Azerbaijan. This factor is important for the remaining minutes of the game. I watched the video recording of the game. We made a number of mistakes and didn't take advantage of scoring opportunities. The player must be brave in one-on-one chances. I told all players, work on individual games in clubs. We must change, we can't win without a purpose. "

Notably, the Czech team took 5th place in Group C with 2 points.