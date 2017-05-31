Cristiano Ronaldo tops 2017 World Fame 100 ranking - LIST

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo of Spanish FC Real Madrid is the world’s most famous.

Report informs, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) ranks Portuguese forward ahead basketball player LeBron James and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

ESPN’s rankings are determined based on a variety of factors, including endorsement money in 2016, social media followers and Google Trend scores. 38 soccer players made the list. 1/3 of them are from English Premier League.

ESPN 2017 World Fame Top 10

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

2. LeBron James (basketball)

3. Lionel Messi (football)

4. Roger Federer (tennis)

5. Phil Mickelson (gulf)

6. Neymar (football)

7. Usain Bolt (athletics)

8. Kevin Durant (basketball)

9. Rafael Nadal (tennis)

10. Tiger Woods (gulf)