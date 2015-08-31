Cristiano Ronaldo is buying a £20,000 wax figure of himself for his house

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo likes the existing wax version of himself so much that he's forking out another £20,000 to have himself replicated in wax form for display in his house, Report informs citing Daily Mail.

The Portuguese superstar was immortalised in wax for a Madrid-based museum back in 2013, and he took quite a liking to it.

He's hired British wax artist Michael Wade to create a replica of it.

Ronaldo oversaw the Madrid sculpture with a particularly keen eye.

"Cristiano told us to be sure his figure was perfect," Gonzalo Presena, director of the Madrid Museum of Wax, told. "He sent his own hairstylist to brush his figure once a month.

"The waxwork's hair is completely natural, it is not a wig and it comes from India," Presena added.