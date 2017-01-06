Cristiano Ronaldo again named in UEFA team of year

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Striker of Real Madrid and Portugal national team Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys record eleventh nomination for UEFA symbolic team of the year.

Report informs, the team is formed by fans’ votes on UEFA web site.

Other players included in UEFA Team of the Year are below:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus);

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Jerome Boateng (Beyern Munich), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus);

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid);

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Antoine Griezmann

(Athletico Madrid).

Ronaldo, Messi and Iniesta were included in team of the year in 2015.

Griezmann, Modric, Bonucci and Boateng enjoy first nomination.