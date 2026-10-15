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    Azerbaijan offers farmers digital solutions through three channels

    AIC
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 11:40
    Azerbaijan offers farmers digital solutions through three channels

    Azerbaijan is providing digital solutions to farmers through three channels, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova stated at a press conference on the implementation of the Agrarian Artificial Intelligence (AI) project, Report informs.

    Gadimova highlighted that the EKTIS system, a mobile application, and the KTN ASI Telegram bot are used to ensure farmers have access to the developed AI and digital solutions.

    "Through EKTIS, ministry employees, State Agrarian Development Centers and farmers can benefit from relevant functions. The mobile application covers crop growth-stage risk maps and components of the farmer rating system. Through the KTN ASI Telegram bot, information is provided on disease and pest risks, suitable spraying times, risks associated with crop development stages and field-level irrigation needs," she said.

    The deputy minister added that the system provides information on the causes of risks and the principles behind the formation of recommendations based on meteorological indicators: "Through the Telegram bot, daily notifications and important information for farming activities are delivered directly to farmers' mobile phones."

    She noted that the next phase of the Agrarian AI project will focus on completing the initial operational versions of solutions currently undergoing testing and development.

    "At the same time, their integration into relevant information systems and phased commissioning is planned. The project serves to expand the use of AI and digital technologies in agriculture, increase productivity, ensure the efficient use of water and other resources, enable the early assessment of agricultural risks and improve state support mechanisms. Increasing farmers' access to digital services and strengthening data-driven management in the agricultural sector are also among the project's key priorities," Gadimova said.

    agrarian sector Artificial intelligence Ilhama Gadimova Ministry of Agriculture
    İlhamə Qədimova: "Rəqəmsal həllər fermerlərə üç kanal vasitəsilə təqdim olunur"
    Ильхама Гадимова: Цифровые решения для фермеров предоставляются по трем каналам
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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