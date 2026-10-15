Azerbaijani farmers to receive weather updates through AI

The Agricultural Artificial Intelligence project is introducing new features that will provide farmers with information on weather conditions, irrigation needs, plant diseases and optimal timing for agricultural activities.

According to Report, project head Surkhay Novruzov made the remarks at a press conference on the progress of the project.

He said farmers can use the system's features both through a web platform and via notifications.

Novruzov noted that farmers receive advance notifications about weather conditions and favourable conditions for agricultural activities. One of the project's key innovations is a module operating on the Telegram platform.

"Farmers can register in the system simply by providing their first name, last name and phone number, without going through complicated registration procedures. Then, even if they do not have a land plot declaration in the electronic agricultural information system, they can easily select their area. Once the area is selected, the system automatically collects data from climate stations and weather forecasting points closest to that location, as well as from satellite images, drones and other sources," the project head said.

According to Novruzov, one of the system's key functions is determining irrigation needs.

"Farmers receive daily notifications showing how much water is needed to irrigate their fields and the water requirements of the crops they grow. They can also check whether weather conditions are suitable for applying crop protection products, foliar fertilisation or tractor-assisted sowing on a given day, and learn about the requirements for carrying out these activities. The system also provides detailed information about plant diseases," he added.