Clubs failed to get license for Azerbaijan Premier League unveiled

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Licensing Committee of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) has held a meeting.

Report informs citing the official website of the Association, the documents, presented by the clubs failing to get license to participate in Azerbaijan Premier League during additional 14 days, have been considered.

After discussions it was decided that Baku, Khazar Lankaran, Garadagh Lokbatan, Neftchala, Sherurspor, Turan, Tovuz and Zagatala clubs should not be issued a license to participate at 2016-17 Premier League.

License applicant may file an appeal to the AFFA Appeal Committee on Licensing within 10 days after date of the refusal notice.

Notably, according to the decision adopted on May 16, only 8 clubs have been issued a license for 2016-2017 Premier League. They are AZAL, Kapaz, Inter, Garabagh, Gabala, Neftchi, Sumgayit and Zira.