Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Claudio Tapia was elected a new president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) following a vote on Wednesday.

Report informs, long-standing AFA president Julio Grondona died in 2014, with his replacement Luis Segura resigning when he was charged with fraud in June 2016.

Claudio Tapia became the 55th president of the Argentine Football Association.