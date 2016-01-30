Chile’s football federation appoints new head coach

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chile’s football federation have announced the appointment of Juan Antonio Pizzi as national team head coach.

Report informs Argentine Pizzi, 47, will begin his reign from next week after replacing the recently departed Jorge Sampaoli.

Pizzi agreed a deal which will keep him in the post with the Copa America champions until the end of the 2018 World Cup.

A statement on Chile’s official website read: "The Board of the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) established an agreement with Juan Antonio Pizzi to assume the post of Technical Director of the Chile national football team, starting next week."