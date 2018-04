Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chief Consul of Turkey met with the Kapaz Club leadership in Ganja.

Report informs citing the club's website, Ishyk and consular officers met with the executive director of the club Mehman Allahverdiyev.

The representative of the club informed the guests on the history, the achievements of the team and their performances in the last season of the Premier League of Azerbaijan.