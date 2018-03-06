Chelsea player fainted in dressing room after training

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ N’Golo Kante suffered a frightening health scare ahead of Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Manchester City as he fainted at the club’s training ground.

Report informs citing The Telegraph.

As a result, N’Golo Kanté missed Chelsea’s visit to Manchester City on Sunday.

26-year-old reportedly passed out after a training session at Cobham, and later underwent cardiology tests. Kanté was sent to a specialist, who found no heart problems.

He returned to the squad and had training on March 5.

Notably, Kanté was named the best footballer of France in 2017, according to the France Football.