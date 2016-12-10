Chapecoense hires new manager as club rebuilds after plane crash tragedy

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has appointed a new coach after the airline crash last week that killed 71 people, including most of its players, coaching staff, and board.

Report informs referring to the club's official website, Vagner Mancini replaces late coach Caio Junior.

Vagner Mancini has long experience with middle-of-the-table teams like Chapecoense. In 2005, he led Paulista to the Brazilian Cup title. Mancini has also coached big clubs such as Gremio, Santos, Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro, and Botafogo.

Chapecoense is rebuilding to play the Copa Libertadores for the first time in its 43-year history. It has only six eligible players in its professional squad at the moment.

Chapecoense already announced it will abandon its match against Atletico Mineiro in the last round of the Brazilian championship this weekend.