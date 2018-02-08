Cardiologist: Boyukagha Hajiyev's health recovers, no need for new surgery

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Boyukaga Hajiyev entered our hospital with heart attack diagnosed with cardiogenic shock. At that time the heart rate was 20 percent”.

The Head of the Cardiology Department of the Central Clinical Hospital, Firdovsi Ibrahimov told Report. He said that as a result of the measures taken, the patient's health began to stabilize: "We put two stents in the heart of Boyukaga, we did whatever we could and now he is going to recover”.

Noting that a well-known specialist does not need a new surgery, the doctor said patient should stay in intensive care unit for two more days: “Later we will evaluate the situation and make appropriate decision. For now, there is no need for new surgery”.

Notably, in 2006, Boyukagha Hajiyev won Azerbaijani championship in Baku club and during 2012-2013, and 2013-2014 seasons he won Azerbaijani championship and country cup for Neftchi FC. In addition, Hajiyev for the first time in the history took Neftchi to the Europa League group stage in 2012-2013 season.