Canadian Soccer announces roster with Azerbaijan's team

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Canada Soccer has announced their 24-man squad for the upcoming Men's International Friendly series in Austria against opponents Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The squad and camp continues coach Benito Floro's preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifiers in September, including the all-important final match of this semi-final round at BC Place in Vancouver on 6 September, Report informs referring to the official website of the Canadian Soccer Association.

The Canada-Azerbaijan match is Friday 3 June at 13.00 ET / 10.00 PT (19.00 local at Stadion Rohrbach an der Lafnitz in Rohrbach an der Lafnitz, AUT).

"We consider both matches will provide us with a very good test," said Benito Floro, Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Head Coach. "The European camp is important because it gives us time to practice and create new structures for our team and their communication. With every camp, they can learn and practice positive methods that will help them in the games."

With Canada's next FIFA World Cup Qualifiers just three months away, coach Floro has recalled a largely similar squad featured throughout the CONCACAF semi final round. One exception is Atiba Hutchinson, who will use the offseason to recover and address a long-standing minor injury after leading the Turkish Süper Lig in minutes played en route to a first-place finish in the league standings.

Canadian team:

1- GK- Simon Thomas | NOR / FK Bodø/Glimt

2- FB- Nik Ledgerwood | CAN / FC Edmonton

3- CB- Manjrekar James | HUN / Diósgyöri VTK

4- CB- Dejan Jaković | JPN / Shimizu S-Pulse

5- CB- David Edgar | ENG / Birmingham City

6- M- Julian de Guzman | CAN / Ottawa Fury FC

7- M- Iain Hume | ESP / SD Ponferradina

8- M- Will Johnson | CAN / Toronto FC

9- F- Marcus Haber | ENG / Crewe Alexandra

10- M- David Junior Hoilett | ENG / Queens Park Rangers

11- M- Tosaint Ricketts | Unattached

12- CB- Doneil Henry | ENG / West Ham United

13- M- Michael Petrasso | ENG / Queens Park Rangers

14- M- Samuel Piette | ESP / Deportiva La Coruna

15- CB- Adam Straith | NOR / Fredrikstad FK

16- M- Scott Arfield | ENG / Burnley FC

17- FB- Marcel De Jong | CAN / Ottawa Fury FC

18- GK- Milan Borjan | BUL / PFK Ludogorets Razgrad

19- CB- Steven Vitória | POR / Benfica

20- CB / FB- Karl W. Ouimette | USA / New York Red Bulls

21- F- Cyle Larin | USA / Orlando City SC

22- GK- Kenny Stamatopoulos | SWE / AIK Fotbol

23- M- Tesho Akindele | USA / FC Dallas

24- F- Simeon Jackson | ENG / Blackburn Rovers