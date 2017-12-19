Bursaspor dismisses Azerbaijan national team player

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish national football player Deniz Yilmaz has been dismissed from the training camp of Turkish Bursaspor.

Report informs, 29-year-old striker does not take part in training for the home game with Gençlerbirliği in the XVII round of the Super League.

The decision was made by Paul Le Guen, the head coach of the team. French specialist said Yilmaz has made such a decision because Yilmaz did not meet the requirements of the main team. He is currently training individually.

The management of the club is planning to bid farewell to striker with annual salary of 1 million 640,000 TRY (about 774,000 AZN).

Notably, Deniz Yilmaz has been dismissed from the squad last season for demanding a salary. A few days ago, the he received a debt of 1 million TRY (about 472,000 AZN) from Bursaspor through intimidation.

He said he would complain to FIFA if they don’t pay his salary.