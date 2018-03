© Report/Firi Səlim

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm not an expert in football, but I've heard of Chelsea - Qarabag match".

Report informs, British Minister for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan told reporters.

The British minister said that Qarabag should beat Chelsea: "How long as I'm in Baku, I tell you to defeat Chelsea 6:0 even 7:0 here".