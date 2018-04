Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The winner of Brazilian football league in the Serie A for 2017/2018 season was named.

Report informs, as part of the XXXV round FC Corinthians became champion by defeating Fluminense at home with 3:1 score.

San Paolo club earned 71 points by this victory,10 ahead of second-placed Gremio.

It is the seventh league title for Corinthians.