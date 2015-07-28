Brazil midfielder Fred returned a positive drugs test

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Brazil midfielder Fred failed a doping test during the Copa América in Chile earlier this summer, Report informs citing Russian media.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, played in Brazil’s first two group stage games before being dropped for the last match against Venezuela.

However, it has been reported samples taken from Fred showed traces of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, a prohibited substance that can be used as a masking agents for others. The results of a second test will be released on Tuesday, with the player facing a lengthy ban if his second sample is positive.