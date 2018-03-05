Brawl of fans, footballers and guards takes place at Dutch championship

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ A brawl took place during I division of Dutch championship.

Report informs, players from the Dutch second-tier outfit De Graafschap were attacked by a number of Go Ahead Eagles supporters after the latter team succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at home.

Go Ahead Eagles were demolished in their Eerste Divisie matchup with De Graafschap. Violators of public order were immediately detained

Notably, at present Go Ahead Eagles take 17th place, De Graafschap 6th in the tournament table.