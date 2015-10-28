Blatter: FIFA scandal provoked by Michel Platini

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The scandal around the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has started with Michel Platini’s personal offence and grew into a geopolitical standoff between Russia and the United States, with FIFA President Joseph Blatter being a bargaining chip. Blatter, who has been suspended from any football activities, Report informs spoke in an interview with TASS about the real causes of the conflict around the world’s largest sports organization, expressed regret for not quitting his post after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and told which country was originally supposed to host the 2022 World Cup and what prevented it.

"I became the primary target of the attack because since three years already, and specifically after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the UEFA did not want me as the president. It was a conducted attack on the FIFA president. But the other confederations, they were with me. Only UEFA tried to bring me away. They did not succeed. Even with this tsunami I was reelected as president. And who has been involved in this attacking situation towards the FIFA president? Politics. The European Union. Because this matter was then discussed in the European Union and if you go to the history, the European Union’s parliament has taken resolutions twice – first, Blatter shall not be elected. But that is political interference in sport", he said in his interview.

"Platini wanted to be FIFA president. But he had not the courage to go as the president. And now we are in such a situation in football. But FIFA is working well. FIFA is carrying out competitions and all development programs. FIFA is so well organized that even big opponents in Germany have to say that FIFA is better organized than the German football. Since I became president of FIFA, we have made FIFA a big commercial company. And this naturally provokes envy and jealousy, Blatter added.