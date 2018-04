Besiktas opponent in Europa League 1/4 finals round named

17 March, 2017 16:56

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of 1/4 finals of the UEFA Europa League was held. Report informs, French “Lion” will meet Turkey's sole representative "Besiktas". Draw results: "Anderlecht" (Belgium) - "Manchester United" (England) "Celta" (Spain) - "Genk" (Belgium) "Ajax" (The Netherlands) - "Schalke 04" (Germany) "Lion" (France) - "Besiktas" (Turkey). Notably, 1/4 finals matches will be held on April 13 and 20.