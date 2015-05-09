"Besiktas' players to receive award if they become champions

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The players of "Besiktas" club that continues the struggle in Turkey Super League championship, were promised a reward. Report informs referring to "Fotomach", the amount of the award is 1.5 million dollars.

The players will be able to receive the award if they become the champions of Turkey. In this case, the team will qualify for the Champions League. It also means additional revenue for the club by UEFA.

After 30 rounds, "Besiktas" took the second place with 64 points in the tournament table.