Berti Vogts has operation on his heart

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A former head coach of Azerbaijani national football team, Berti Vogts had an heart operation. Report informs, the medical intervention was held in Hospital of the Tubingen University in Germany last week.

As a result of the operation, B.Vogts had an artificial heart valve. German expert who is currently in an intensive care at the clinic, will be discharged from the hospital after a few days. B.Vogts said to "Bild" newspaper in his statement that he feels better now: "Now my heart is working better. The last 3-4 months, I knew that I needed a new heart valve. So I was ready for the operation."

Berti Vogts began to work as a head coach of the national team from April, 2008. An official statement on his resignation was announced on October 17 last year.