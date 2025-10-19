Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sets new Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has set a new record in the Bundesliga after his team's 2–1 victory over Borussia in Matchday 7, Report informs.

With his 363rd league win, Neuer surpassed his former teammate Thomas Müller, who has 362 victories to his name.

Thus, the 39-year-old has become the player with the most wins in Bundesliga history. Over his career, Neuer has made 571 appearances for Bayern Munich and 203 for Schalke.