Spanish Barcelona has transferred Samuel Umtiti, footballer of French national team and Lion FC.

Report informs citing official website of the Catalonia representative, 5-year contract was signed with the 23-year-old defender.

Transfer fee amounted to 25 mln Euros while Barcelona defines 60 mln Euros transfer value for its new player.

Notably, Samuel Umtiti scored 1 goal in 30 matches at last season's French championship.