Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp Nou

Barcelona have taken decisive action following the chaotic scenes created by Eintracht Frankfurt supporters during their visit to the Spotify Camp Nou for a UEFA Champions League match, Report informs via Barca Universal.

According to a recent report from SPORT, the Catalan club have formally submitted a detailed dossier to UEFA outlining the extensive damage caused inside the stadium, hoping that European football's governing body will respond with firm disciplinary measures.

The club began by conducting a thorough inspection of the section allocated to the visiting German fans and what they found made for grim reading.

Barriers separating the away supporters from the home crowd were smashed, entire rows of seats were ripped apart, and private restroom facilities assigned to the visiting section were vandalised.

Several fixtures were left broken, and the area was plastered with stickers associated with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Staff working inside the stadium later confirmed that seven flares were ignited in the away section.

Even worse, glasses filled with beer were thrown towards Barcelona socios seated in the lower stands, prompting outrage among club authorities and supporters alike.

After documenting everything from broken partitions to damaged toilets, Barcelona put together a complete inventory and sent it directly to UEFA.

The club expect a strong response and are pushing for what they describe as an exemplary sanction against the Eintracht supporters involved.