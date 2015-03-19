Barcelona proceed to Champions League quarter-finals

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Barcelona narrowly beat Manchester City 1-0 in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, meaning that the Catalan giants qualified for the quarter-finals.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, in the 31st minute, Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored for Barcelona. Argentine star Lionel Messi passed to Rakitic by chipping the ball over Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart to make it 1-0.

In the 77th minute, Manchester City were awarded a penalty kick when their Argentine forward Sergio Aguero was brought down in the area. Aguero's penalty was saved by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves, who was booked in the 80th minute, will be absent from the next match due to reaching the yellow card limit.

The performance by Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart was remarkable as the English goalkeeper made 10 saves.

The 1-0 win meant Barcelona qualified for the quarter-final stage, as they won the first leg 2-1 in England.

After Manchester City’s loss, there are no English teams remaining in the Champions League.

In the other match of the night, Borussia Dortmund were stunned by Italian side Juventus and lost 3-0 in Germany.

Juve forward Carlos Tevez found the net twice and Alvaro Morata scored once at Signal Iduna Park. Juventus won 5-1 on aggregate and proceeded to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-final draws will be held in the Swiss city of Nyon at 12:00 CET (1100GMT) on March 20.

The teams who have qualified for the last eight in the Champions League are as follows:

Atletico Madrid (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Monaco (France), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain, reigning champions).