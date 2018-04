Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Barcelona" forward Lionel Messi may continue his career in England.

Report informs,, according to the source, management of "Manchester City" is ready to pay for a 29-year-old Argentinian £100 mln.

Notably, Messi plays in "Barcelona" in 2003.

Argentinian player's contract with the Spanish team expires in summer of 2018. This season striker scored 17 goals in 19 matches.