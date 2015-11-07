 Top
    Barcelona club entered negotiations with van Persie

    The Netherlands media informs

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of the Netherlands national team Robin van Persie reached an agreement with Spain's Barcelona club.

    Report informs referring to Netherlands media, several meetings held between manager of the footballer and the club.

    Press claims, van Persie is unlikely to stay in Fenerbahce, because Catalonia club made a serious offer. According to the claim, Barcelona, having transfer ban till January, 2016 will held official meeting with Turkish representative soon.

    "This issue came up recently. However, we wanted to buy Arda Turan, but they did not sell. It means clubs do not sell good players. We do not sell van Persie either" , Aziz Yildrim, President of Fenerbahce club said.

