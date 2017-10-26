Baku plays host to UEFA and AFFA joint project discussion

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted a meeting to discuss the work carried out as part of “Grow-2020” development program jointly prepared by UEFA and AFFA.

Report informs referring to AFFA official website, the event attended by UEFA representatives and federation employees took place in the AFFA's administrative building.

“Grow-2020” project that envisages the priorities of AFFA has been introduced since September 2016.

Main purpose of the project is to ensure high level individual preparation of talented footballers in the clubs who are candidates for Azerbaijan national team.

The process will be realized within cooperation with coaches working in Azerbaijan national teams.