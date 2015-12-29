Baku Olympic Stadium was certified

Baku. 29 December.REPORT.AZ/ Baku Olympic Stadium was issued a certificate by European Stadium and Safety Management Association (ESSMA).
ESSMA is a non-commercial organization bringing together the management of more than 150 sports facilities together with UEFA in Europe and beyond borders of continent. Association, established in 1966, certified Commerzbank-Arena, Turk Telekom Arena, Wembley, Camp Nou, Santiago Bernabeu, etc. stadiums. Specialized events are held on management of stadiums under control of the organization and safety of fans are ensured.
